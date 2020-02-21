Reports | Mahmudullah to miss ODI against Pakistan due to personal reasons

Bangladesh’s Test discard, Mahmudullah, may not play the one-off one-day international against Pakistan due to personal reasons. Earlier, Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin had a meeting with Mahmudullah where the 34-year-old reportedly informed him verbally about his unavailability. However, it is believed that no written statement was given.

"Mahmudullah's wife is expected to deliver during that point of time [when Bangladesh face Pakistan in the lone ODI] and he wants to be with her during that time. He just informed about it verbally during the meeting, If that is the case, he is likely to be unavailable for the lone ODI against Pakistan though he is yet to inform us anything officially through an application. The board is expected to make the final call after he applies for leave,” said Minhajul, as quoted by Cricbuzz.