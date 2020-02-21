Reports | ICC to go forward with new global events despite opposition from BCCI

ICC is reportedly looking to move forward with its proposal of organising a global event every year for the 2023 cycle even after strong opposition from India. ICC is pressing on the proposal to bolster its financial inflow, but it might affect the bilateral commitments of the “Big Three” nations.

The rift between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its prime source of funds, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), seems to be widening day by day as the global body looks to take forward its proposal for new events, according to a TOI report, even after strong opposition from the national governing body.

The ICC is looking to organise a global event every year for the 2023 cycle so as to bolster its financial inflow. The global body recommended staging a Twenty20 Champions Cup in 2024 and 2028 and ODI versions in 2025 and 2029 in addition to the existing World Cups in each format.

According to reports, Australia and England will be joining India in opposing the proposal which would hinder the nations in fulfilling their lucrative bilateral commitments. ICC’s board meeting next month in Dubai might clear some tension between the governing bodies as the global body stands determined to go ahead with it.

The proposal is a welcome sight for other major cricketing nations baring the Big Three as such events would bolster their financial conditions. The other nations are also expected to support the proposal in the upcoming board meeting.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney and General Manager Campbell Jamieson have been touring member countries to gauge their interest in hosting future ICC tournaments, which would also bring a financial windfall.

The ICC top brass visited nearly all major cricketing countries, and even some associate members, except India.