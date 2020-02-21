Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | GUJ vs GOA - Goa in early trouble after Gujarat post 600-plus

Goa were left struggling at 46 for two at stumps on day two, in pursuit of Gujarat’s 602 for eight (declared) in the first innings of the first quarter-final of the 2019-20 season. Roosh Kalaria hit a century for Gujarat, while Axar Patel and Chintan Gaja supported him ably with half-centuries.

Brief scores: Gujarat 602/8 decl. in 161.3 overs (Parthiv Patel 124; Roosh Kalaria 118*; Felix Alemao 3-86) vs Goa 46/2 in 16 overs (Amit Verma 31*; Chintan Gaja 1-0).

After another dominant display at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Valsad, Gujarat have one foot in the semi-finals of the 2019-20 Ranji season. The early exchanges of the day, however, were positive for Gujarat, as they removed both overnight batsmen within the first six overs. Chirag Gandhi fell one short of his half-century while skipper Parthiv Patel was dismissed by Felix Alemao — the pick of the Goan bowlers — for 124.

Axar dominated his 130-run stand with Kalaria, before falling for 80, while his partner carried on the momentum alongside Gaja and notched up his first ton of the season, which included 14 fours and a six. Gujarat declared their innings Gaja was dismissed for 56.

Kalaria then backed up his showing with the bat by getting a wicket off the second ball of the innings, before his new-ball partner Gaja removed the other opener in his first over as well. At zero for two, Goa were forced to adapt a cautious approach in the final hour of play.

Elsewhere, there was no play between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka in the third quarter-final due to a wet outfield. If the match is abandoned with the first innings incomplete, hosts J&K will advance to the semi-finals courtesy of having more outright wins in the group stage.