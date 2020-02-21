Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | AP v SAU - Saurashtra on top after Chirag Jani ton

Resuming their efforts at 226 with just four wickets in the kitty, Saurashtra’s lower order, led by Jani and Mankad, pounced on a toothless Andhra attack to add 152 runs to the total before a breakthrough. Jani’s patient 121, which included 12 fours, was ended by KV Sasikanth, who bowled a total of 51 overs in the innings. Mankad followed soon after, falling 20 short of a century before the innings was wrapped for 419.