Pragyan Ojha calls time on 15-year-long cricketing career

Pragyan Ojha has announced his retirement from his 15-year long cricketing career, with his debut game coming in Hyderabad’s Ranji encounter against Railways back in 2005. He thanked Rohit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary and MS Dhoni for their confidence in the left-arm spinner during his cricketing days.

Since making his debut against Railways on 18 March 2005, Pragyan Ojha has gone from pillar to post with his performance for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy. Following his impressive display in the longest format, the Bhubaneswar-born Ojha was rewarded with the limited-overs debut for the Hyderabad team, where he was an instant success.

The left-arm spinner made his India debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka in Kandy and has played 24 Tests for the national team. Ojha was also part of the Indian Test team which was ranked No.1 in the Test Championship under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

“To be an Indian cricketer and represent the country at the highest level was always a dream I cherished as a youngster. I fall short of words to describe how fortunate I have been to have lived my dream and earned the love and respect of fellow countrymen. For a sportsman, there can’t be a greater reward," he wrote on his Twitter account.

During his Indian Test days, the left-arm spinner has picked up 113 wickets, including seven fifer and one ten-fer for the national team. His last game for the national team in the Test format came was also the last game Tendulkar played for the national team. He signed off his Test cricket with a ten-fer against the visiting West Indian side. In the IPL, Ojha has been part of two winning franchises - Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.

“My career has a lot of ups and downs. Over the time, I have realised the legacy of a sportsperson is not just the outcome of his hard work and dedication, but also the faith and guidance bestowed upon by the association (team management), teammates, coaches, trainers and the fans," he added.

In 92 IPL games, Ojha has taken 89 wickets at an impressive rate to showcase his variety with the ball. His last appearance in the game came in 2018 when he sported the Bihar jersey in the Ranji trophy encounter against Uttarakhand in Dehradun.