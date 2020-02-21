Middlesex sign Mitchell Marsh as overseas player for Vitality T20 Blast

Middlesex have announced the signing of Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for the entirety of this year’s Vitality Blast group stages. The 28-year-old all-rounder was in stellar form in the recently concluded Big Bash League, where he cracked 382 runs in 14 matches for Perth Scorchers.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh's participation in the upcoming season of the vitality T20 blast has been confirmed, with the Australian set to represent Middlesex as the side's second overseas player. The 28-year-old has joined Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman at Lord's for the entire group stage, with the provision for an extension for the knock-out phase if the club progresses.

In his entire career, the promising all-rounder has never played county cricket and has only featured for Australia in 11 T20 internationals, but does have a formidable domestic record. He averages 31.15 with the bat and 28.64 with the ball in 88 matches.

"I'm very excited to play for Middlesex in this year's Vitality Blast, the opportunity to play at this great club with an exciting list of players is something I'm very proud of and hopefully we can play some great cricket and entertain the fans along the way." said Marsh as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Deccan Chargers, Pune Warriors and Rising Pune Supergiants have also benefited from his presence in previous editions of the Indian Premier League. The 28-year-old will bring nine years of International experience and, in particular, quality with the bat. Stuart Law, head coach of the club, also an Australian, was delighted with the signing and feels Marsh’s character both on and off the field will put the team in good stead ahead of the T20 Blast competition.

"It's great to have Mitch with us for the Blast this season, the experience he's had in different T20 competitions around the world will be a real plus for our dressing room. Mitch is a hard-hitting batsman, steady medium fast bowler and athletic in the field. I'm looking forward to seeing the big man contribute to our season in a positive way. As a tremendous team man and such a loveable character, I'm sure he'll fit in well with our group." said head coach Stuart Law.