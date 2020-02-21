IND vs NZ | Short balls are major weapon for me, asserts Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson has stated that thanks to his height, short balls have always worked well for him, but asserted that he can also unleash a few other variations. Jamieson further added that the wicket will hold the pace and bounce for a couple of days and added that he hopes to benefit from the same.

Although most of it was India's own doing, nothing can be taken away from the way Kyle Jamieson bowled today - full of panache and disdain for convention. He was helped by the direction of the wind, which was in its full glory today, but the way he unleashed those full balls to exploit the off-stump and then attack with short balls made for an interesting watch, leaving Indian players regret their own decisions. On being asked about it, the debutant replied that the short balls always comes naturally to him because of his height.

"I think my short balls are a major weapon, as I bowl them with great height. I am feeling very pleased with my performance on day one. This wicket does assess bowlers, it was all about putting the ball in the right areas. I tried to keep things pretty simple, I was trying to make the Indian batters play the ball," Jamieson said in the press conference, reported India Today.

Averaging 27.93 in the first-class cricket, Jamieson has the X-factor that his height brings, which he exploited to a great extent today. The same trait helped him big-time in the ODI series, especially in Auckland, when the Indians had no clue how to tackle the 6'8 pacer, which was easily translated to the red-ball format today. Jamieson spoke about the ecstasy, saying it was a format he always wanted to excel in, after being inspired by Glenn McGrath as a kid growing up.

"Test cricket has always been the pinnacle for me, getting the cap was special. As most Kiwi kids, I grew up watching Glenn McGrath. As with any cricketer, you watch the best players going around. I have always admired him," Jamieson said.

Jamieson returned with the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari before rain played spoilsport to bring an end to the Day 1 proceedings at the Basin Reserve. The Auckland pacer will have the opportunity of taking a debut fifer tomorrow, a day, he believes, would assist the pacers early on.

"I think, the wicket holds the pace and bounce for a couple of days. It will help us tomorrow as well. Look, Virat has scored runs all around the world, the wicket assisted us, he is so strong on the stump line, I managed to get his edge and it was good," he added.