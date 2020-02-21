IND vs NZ | Ross Taylor can go on till 2023 World Cup, reckons Shane Bond

Former pacer Shane Bond reckons his compatriot Ross Talor, whom he hails as one of New Zealand’s greatest cricketers, can continue playing the game at least until the next ODI World Cup in 2023. Bond pointed out that Taylor’s greatness lies in his ability to reinvent himself to suit the game.

Taylor will become the first player ever to make 100 international appearances in all formats when the Kiwis take on India in the first of a two-match Test series that gets underway at the Basin Reserve on Friday. From his debut way back in 2006 to earning the Man of the Series award in New Zealand’s 3-0 ODI whitewash of India earlier this month, Taylor has established himself as one of the best batsmen in world cricket. According to Bond, Taylor, who turns 36 next month, can carry on at least until the next ODI World Cup.

"I've known Rosco for a long time, he's a ripping bloke and he's been a sensational player for New Zealand. He's definitely one of our greatest players. I think the way he's playing, in one-day cricket he's our best player form-wise. He's talked about the next World Cup and players are going on for longer in the modern game, so I certainly wouldn't count that out. As long as he's hungry and churning out runs, he can be in there as long as he wants,” Bond told Omnisport.

The former speedster had shared a dressing room with Taylor as a player in the shorter formats of the game initially, before returning to the Black Caps set up as a coach. From his perspective, what stands Taylor apart from the pack is what he has done to adapt his game to the various formats.

"I didn't think he'd achieve what he has done in Test cricket, I think he's redefined himself. At the start he was a dynamic white-ball player, he could score all around the wicket a rate of knots. He's changed his player to also be an incredible Test player. He's changed the way he plays in one-day cricket to clearly be one of the best in the world, but now T20 as well. That's the sign of a great player is to continue to reinvent himself, continue to develop his game and I think what he has done has been remarkable, he's been such a stalwart for New Zealand and has been a massive part of some strong performances at major tournaments,” Bond concluded.