IND vs NZ | 'Disappointed' Harsha Bhogle lambasts India after Wriddhiman Saha exclusion

Renowned cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle erupted on Twitter after Rishabh Pant was picked over veteran Wriddhiman Saha for the series opener at Basin Reserve. Bhogle stressed on picking up a qualified keeper while wishing luck to Pant for the game where India are in a dire situation after day one.

In a surprising turn of events at the Basin Reserve, skipper Virat Kohli picked up young gun Rishabh Pant ahead of veteran Wriddhiman Saha for the series opener. While Pant has amazing numbers abroad, his skills behind the stumps are still not-so-great, and this might, in turn, be a cause for concern for India in hostile New Zealand conditions.

The surprise selection has enraged commentator Harsha Bhogle, who took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the same. Bhogle feels that such a selection sends a wrong message to aspiring keeper batsmen to look over their keeping skills to bolster their prowess with the bat.

“Just up and see Saha is left out. We have just told every young keeper in India not to bother becoming the best in the world behind the stumps and instead focus on getting a few more runs in front of them. Disappointed,” Bhogle tweeted.

In yet another tweet, where Bhogle tried to make up for his previous outrage, he wished luck to the Delhi lad for the game as he called him “a gifted young player.” But the 58-year-old stressed the importance of a specialist keeper in a Test side and extended his sympathy for Saha.

The tweet read : “Don't get me wrong. This isn't about Pant. Just think in tests you pick your best five batsmen, best four bowlers, best keeper and think about a secondary skill for number six, if at all. I hope he does well because he is a gifted young player but feel for Saha. #Lastword.”

India is currently reeling, having been reduced to 122 for 5 after the first day where the third session was washed out, and it's now up to vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Pant to hold the fort and put up a respectable total on the board.