IND vs NZ | Basin Reserve Day 1 Talking Points - Prithvi Shaw’s flawed batting and Kyle Jamieson’s right notes

On Day 1, New Zealand after winning the toss sent India to bat in the windy conditions in Wellington, a ground which was a host last time when India toured down under. Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee ensured that New Zealand walked away despite rain playing a spoilsport in the third session.

Prithvi Shaw’s flawed batting approach

Pitched outside off, swinging in before swinging out late to knock the timber. We are not talking about Prithvi Shaw’s dismissal in the ODI series to Kyle Jamieson. Here, it is Shaw’s classical ‘should I hit or leave’ kind of dismissal on day 1 of the Wellington Test. And majorly it was because of his footwork or the lack of one in this case. Shaw, despite being a brilliant talent, having scored 2099 runs in domestic cricket, still lacks the technique to shine as an opener in overseas conditions, where it actually matters. The delivery - Tim Southee bowled in the 130s landed on a good length and shaped marginally outside Shaw’s willow to knock his off.

This is where the technique comes into the picture, Shaw’s bat was still hanging waiting in front of the middle stump with footwork miles away from the Basin Reserve. At the other end, Mayank Agarwal showed Shaw how to bat, putting his front foot in the middle and taking a stride across to get to the moving delivery. That will help the batsmen to counter the late swing, getting to the line of the ball. Also, ironically, it was the territory that was key to Virat Kohli’s early struggle in England against James Anderson and since then, he has gone on to become a run-machine, can it kick-off Shaw’s career? Well, he’s an opener and being 20, he still has time in front of him to change his technique in overseas conditions.

Kyle Jamieson hit the right note

For a musician, it is key for them to hit the right notes and for a bowler, it is key to hit the right lengths in the right line. In his first performance, Jonas Kauffmann hit the right notes making himself one of the greats when it comes to music. When it comes to cricket, Kyle Jamieson has hit the right length and more importantly, shown the world that he is indeed a giant. Usually, when a person is as tall as Jamieson, the tendency is to hit the short and the shorter length on the good length mark. However, the lanky pacer hit the opposite note, bowling full and in a fuller good length asking the right question to the Indian batsmen.

It all kicked off dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara, a wicket that most bowlers would take in any minute of the day without a blink. An establishment which has weathered the storms of some of the top pace attacks - England, Australia and South Africa. And, then he picked up the prized scalp of Virat Kohli. He was not done by any means, as he went on to dismiss Hanuma Vihari with a peach of a delivery shaping away in the last second. Jamieson’s immediate success with his line and length definitely hit the right note with the management.

Ajinkya Rahane showed how to counter Windy Wellington

India did not have to scale a mountain at the Basin Reserve, unlike Mount Maunganui. However, they had a Windy Wellington in front, which favoured the New Zealand bowlers, who after winning the toss elect to bowl. Batting in tough conditions, Prithvi Shaw was undone by a beauty from Tim Southee added with lack of foot movement from the Indian opener. The floodlights opened then, with Kyle Jamieson with his line and length took the Indian top order for a walk in the park. First, Cheteshwar Pujara edged one after Jamieson’s nagging length troubled the Indian middle-order batsman. Then, it was the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, where the ball moved late thanks to the windy conditions. None of the Indian batsmen had a lower backlift which helps in countering the late swing in Wellington.

To top it all, one batsman showed the others on how to bat in Wellington, a ground so dear to the right-handed Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane, previously in his last tour to New Zealand scored a hundred at the same venue and ahead of this game admitted that batsmen will have to change their technique and backlift to survive in Wellington. From ball one, it was clear that his foot movement, his backlift - everything was right on point to counter the swinging delivery and moreso set the pace on how to bat.