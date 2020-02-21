ICC Women’s T20 World Cup | Harmanpreet Kaur’s form will be crucial to India’s chances, predicts Harsha Bhogle

Prominent cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle reckons skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s form in the middle will be crucial to India’s chances at the Women’s T20 World Cup starting on February 21. Bhogle also hopes that the spinners can make the most out of the friendly tracks in Australia.

India were on a roll during the 2018 edition, beating Australia and New Zealand en route the semi-finals with four wins from four. However, they had one bad day against England and crashed out in the Caribbean. This time around, hopes are high, as India go into the showdown Down Under with plenty of exciting talent at their disposal. One of the keys, according to Bhogle, will lie in how India’s middle-order — skipper Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma — finish off games.

“I’m excited about the women’s T20 World Cup that’s about to get underway. Traditionally, not India’s strongest format, but the winds of change are blowing and the young girls coming through are fantastic. But, for India to go the distance, it is absolutely critical that No.4 and 5 are there to finish off games. Harmanpreet’s form will be vital because far too often in recent times, India’s innings has just tended to tail off after Mandhana’s dismissal. But also, in recent times, Deepti Sharma has emerged as a finisher,” Bhogle said on Cricbuzz’s Voice of Cricket.

However, the bigger excitement for Indian fans will be on their exciting top three with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues to follow at No.3.

“Smriti Mandhana is now an established world star in the women’s game. But look who has come in and join her — little Jemimah Rodrigues. Whether she’s opening or batting at 3 or 4, she’s a very busy player and has started to get some big shots in. And Shafali Verma has arrived, though just 16 years old. So that top 5 is good,” he said.

Australian pitches have shown an increasing friendliness to spin bowling — which is a plus for India, who will have at least 12 overs of spin in every match.

“A lot will depend on how India’s spinners go because the tracks are conducive to spin, but teams now know India will have 12-16 overs of spin. Rajeshwari Gaikwad is a good bowler, as are the two Yadav’s — Radha and Poonam. India will need good bowlers at the death, but it’s really about India’s top five and their spinners that will determine how far they go,” Bhogle added.