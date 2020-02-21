Feel good to have contributed in Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel's success, says Parthiv Patel

After a fine century in the Ranji Trophy QF, Parthiv Patel has stated that he is extremely proud of his career and it is a nice feeling for him to have contributed to many Gujarat players success in the past years. Patel has also added that he is not thinking ahead and taking it season after season.

One of the most successful captains in Indian domestic cricket history, Parthiv Patel's contribution to Gujarat cricket has been an unparalleled one. Before leading the side to their first Ranji Trophy title three seasons ago, Patel has been at the forefront of helping the side to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Not only that, the side also produced international players like Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel while Priyank Panchal has been an India A regular. Patel is glad that it happened and expressed his happiness for his mini contribution.

“I think winning games and all of that is more important. Doing it year after year is even more important. More than anything else, going out there and playing cricket is something I always enjoy, doesn’t really matter what level of cricket it is. I was looking forward to going past 11,000,” Patel told Sportstar.

“Besides, (I am) having fun on and off the ground, enjoying myself, passing on experience and seeing some of the youngsters going ahead and doing well for India - like Jasprit (Bumrah) and Axar (Patel), Priyank (Panchal) has done well for India A and Siddharth (Desai) has played India Under-19. You feel good to have contributed a little bit in their success.”

On the first day of the Ranji Quarter-final game against Goa in Valsad, Patel scored his 27th First Class hundred put the host firmly in control. His 139-run partnership for the third wicket with Bhargav Merai and an unbroken 82-run association for the fifth with Chirag Gandhi helped Gujarat to a commanding position in the game. On being asked, if he wants to continue for few more seasons, Patel had a more philosophical answer.

“Obviously you have reached a stage where you have to take it season by season. Before the start of every season, you sit down with coaches and the family and see if you can last yet another season. As long as I am enjoying and maintaining that balance, there’s no reason I should stop playing,” Patel added.