IND vs NZ | World Test Championship point system isn’t fair, reveals Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is not a fan of the points system used for the World Test Championship where a team gets a maximum of 120 points irrespective of the length of the series. However, if it’s a five-match series, the value of a Test match win is reduced to 24 as there are five matches. As per points system, the value for each Test match win in the upcoming two-match series is 60 points per game in the tournament.

“It’s an interesting one. I guess there’s an element to it that isn’t fair. But I guess there is an effort in bringing context to Test cricket which wasn’t there. So I mean the World Test Championship is a step in the right direction. It’s not perfect but I guess after the first year or two of it, there’ll always be efforts to continue to make it a better product,” revealed Williamson, reported The Indian Express.

But Williamson did mention that the points distribution system needs to have a relook. He further adds that it is a step in the right direction but there are so many parts to it that don’t quite make the points of equal measure.

“It is a step in the right direction but there are so many parts to it that some teams playing five, some teams playing two, the difference in countries, there is just heaps of different parts to it that don’t quite make the points of equal measure. But we have all signed up for it and we are all keen to see how it unfolds and I’m sure it’ll develop over time,” said the Kiwi skipper.

Williamson further said there are issues to go with the points system but it has brought context to cricket which stands the most importance. He added it is not the ideal situation but it is better than what it was before when they had nothing.

“There are probably still a few teething issues to go with the points system but it has brought context to cricket which is probably what ICC were after. Is it the ideal situation at the moment? Probably not. But it’s a lot better now than it was before when we had nothing,” he added.

As of now, India tops the points table of WTC with 360 points having won all the 7 Tests they played, while New Zealand are at sixth position with 60 points. The final will be played at Lords in June 2021.

