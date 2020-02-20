Umar Akmal suspended by PCB under Anti-Corruption Code ahead of PSL 2020

According to Article 4.7.1, "the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal's determination of whether he/she has committed an offence."