Reports | All stars game likely to be called off before IPL opener

This year the IPL will not see any double-headers on Saturday but 2 back-to-back matches will be played on Sundays similar to previous editions except on the first and last days of the league stage. The marquee tournament will start on March 29 with the 1st match to be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium and the final will be played on May 24. This will make the IPL 2020 the longest in the tournament history.