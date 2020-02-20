Reports | All stars game likely to be called off before IPL opener

Today at 3:17 PM
The All-Star match, which was likely to be held three days before the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League doesn’t seem to be happening as scheduled. The IPL franchises have been informally informed that the All-Star match won't' be taking place before the start of the tournament on March 29.
The BCCI-proposed All-Star match, which was to be held three days before the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, is not following the schedule. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had announced last month that an IPL All-Star game will take place for charity purpose. The game would have seen franchises belonging to the South and West part of India- Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the players belonging to the North-East based franchises- Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals.
"It is at least not happening before the start of the IPL," said an official of a south franchise, as quoted by the newspaper reported India Today. Further, the report added that a north team official has said that the BCCI has not communicated to them at all.
This year the IPL will not see any double-headers on Saturday but 2 back-to-back matches will be played on Sundays similar to previous editions except on the first and last days of the league stage. The marquee tournament will start on March 29 with the 1st match to be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium and the final will be played on May 24. This will make the IPL 2020 the longest in the tournament history.
