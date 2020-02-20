Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Quarter-Final - Parthiv Patel leads the way for Gujarat

Winning the toss and batting first on their home patch at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, the first day of the knockout phase of this year’s Ranji season was everything Gujarat had hoped for. Gohel provided the hosts with a solid 64-run start alongside Priyank Panchal, who threw his wicket away having toiled away to 28. Merai walked in at No.3 and gave Gohel company as he completed his fifty before the opener guided one into the hands of Snehal Kauthankar waiting at slip — the score 107 for two.