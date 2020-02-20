Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Quarter-Final - Parthiv Patel leads the way for Gujarat

Today at 5:43 PM
Skipper Parthiv Patel led the way for Gujarat with his first century of the season on day one of proceedings in the first quarter-final between Gujarat and Goa in Valsad. Patel’s efforts were ably supported by half-centuries from Samit Gohel and Bhargav Merai as the hosts posted in excess of 300.
Winning the toss and batting first on their home patch at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, the first day of the knockout phase of this year’s Ranji season was everything Gujarat had hoped for. Gohel provided the hosts with a solid 64-run start alongside Priyank Panchal, who threw his wicket away having toiled away to 28. Merai walked in at No.3 and gave Gohel company as he completed his fifty before the opener guided one into the hands of Snehal Kauthankar waiting at slip — the score 107 for two.
Parthiv walked in ahead of the in-form Manprit Juneja and runs began to flow from both ends, as he and Merai added 139 runs together. Merai struck 12 fours and looked destined to complete his ton but fell to the leg-break of Goa skipper Amit Verma — the seventh bowling option tried by the visitors — for 84. Verma struck again three overs later, removing Juneja cheaply, reducing Gujarat to 248 for four.
Parthiv brought up his ton paddling his opposite number fine for a boundary before batting through to stumps alongside Chirag Gandhi (40 not out). Parthiv remained unbeaten on 118, including 15 fours, while his team’s total reached 330 for four.
Brief scores: Gujarat 330/4 in 90 overs (Parthiv Patel 118*; Bhargav Merai 84; Amit Verma 2-73) vs Goa.
