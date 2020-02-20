Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | ODI v BEN - Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed to Bengal’s rescue after top order collapse

After being asked to bat first on away soil — at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack — Bengal got off to a shocking start on day one of the second quarter-finals. With 17 runs on the board, the visitors lost skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and his opening partner Koushik Ghosh. Abhishek Raman fell cheaply and Arnab Nandi, who looked to counter-attack, fell by the sword for 24. By the time their talisman Manoj Tiwary too fell, in the 16th over, Bengal were reeling at 46 for five.