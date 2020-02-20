Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | ODI v BEN - Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed to Bengal’s rescue after top order collapse

Today at 6:13 PM
An unbeaten century from Anustup Majumdar and an unbeaten half-century from Shahbaz Ahmed helped rescue Bengal from 46 for five to reach 308 for six at stumps on day one against Odisha. Suryakant Pradhan and Kanwar Singh Chohan, who picked up two wickets each, led the way for the hosts.
Brief scores: Bengal 308/6 in 86 overs (Anustup Majumdar 136*; Shahbaz Ahmed 82*; Kanwar Singh Chohan 2-52) vs Odisha.
After being asked to bat first on away soil — at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack — Bengal got off to a shocking start on day one of the second quarter-finals. With 17 runs on the board, the visitors lost skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and his opening partner Koushik Ghosh. Abhishek Raman fell cheaply and Arnab Nandi, who looked to counter-attack, fell by the sword for 24. By the time their talisman Manoj Tiwary too fell, in the 16th over, Bengal were reeling at 46 for five.
New at the crease, Majumdar and wicket-keeper batsman Shreevats Goswami then steadied the ship with a 95-run stand, before the latter became debutant Chohan’s second victim of the day. However, that would be the last hurrah for the hosts, as Shahbaz joined Majumdar and calmly dismantled the Odisha attack. Majumdar completed his century, which included 20 fours, and remained unbeaten on 136, while his partner hit 13 fours en route an undefeated 82. Bengal reached a respectable 308 for six at stumps.
