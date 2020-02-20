Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | J&K v KAR - Bad light spoils J&K’s good start in Jammu

ESPN Cricinfo reported that during the elongated breaks, the visitors played few minutes of football, with almost 800 fans congegrating to witness the spectacle. Jammu and Kashmir players even enjoyed some team-bonding activities, with mimicking contest going on inside their tent as they patiently waited for play to start. Some players even showcased a special display of captain Parvez Rasool’s batting mannerisms while the entire session was recorded by mentor Irfan Pathan.