Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | J&K v KAR - Bad light spoils J&K’s good start in Jammu

Bad light and overall weather conditions spoiled all of the first session of play between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka at the Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu. After lunch, the visiting team batted for six overs, losing both their openers, before play was interrupted again.
All the excitement of day one of the third quarter-final of the 2019-20 Ranji season was short-lived as the weather took centre-stage in Jammu. Though the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first, the entire pre-lunch session was lost to bad light.
Play began after lunch and the new-ball attack from J&K used the overcast conditions to their advantage and removed both Karnataka openers Ravikumar Samarth and Devdutt Padikkal cheaply. However, play was called off for the day after six overs leaving Karnataka 14 for two with skipper Karun Nair at the crease.
ESPN Cricinfo reported that during the elongated breaks, the visitors played few minutes of football, with almost 800 fans congegrating to witness the spectacle. Jammu and Kashmir players even enjoyed some team-bonding activities, with mimicking contest going on inside their tent as they patiently waited for play to start. Some players even showcased a special display of captain Parvez Rasool’s batting mannerisms while the entire session was recorded by mentor Irfan Pathan.
Brief scores: Karnataka 14/2 in 6 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 5; Mujtaba Yousuf 1-5; Aquib Nabi 1-6) vs Jammu and Kashmir.
