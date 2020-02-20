Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | AP v SAU - Triple fifties keep Saurashtra afloat

Triple fifties from the middle-order — Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, and Chirag Jani — helped Saurashtra reach a respectable total at the end of day one of play against Andhra Pradesh in Ongole. Yarra Prithviraj starred for the hosts with three wickets, while KV Sasikanth took two.

All in all, it was an even contest between bat and ball on day one of the fourth quarter-final of the 2019-20 Ranji season. Put into bat, the visitors mounted 200-plus before stumps courtesy of some strong performances in the middle-order. Opting to bowl, the hosts struck six times on the day, conceding less than three runs per over.

Harvik Desai was dismissed by C Stephen before Saurashtra opened their account, but his opening partner Kishan Parmer stitched brief partnerships with Avi Barot, initially, and Vishvaraj, later on, before falling to Prithviraj for 35 — the score 67 for three. The veteran Jackson walked in and dominated the bowling attack with a 72-run stand with Vishvaraj, hitting nine fours and a six in his 71-ball 50, before he became Prithviraj’s third victim.

Arpit nicked one to Srikar Bharat off Sasikanth’s bowling as Andhra reduced last year’s runners-up to 140 for five. Jani walked in and pulled his side out of troubled waters and guided them past the 200-run-mark with an unbeaten 53. Vishvaraj, too, completed his half-century, but fell for 73 with Saurashtra’s total 226 for six.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 226/6 in 79 overs (Vishvaraj Jadeja 73; Chirag Jani 53*; Yarra Prithviraj 3-51) vs Andhra.