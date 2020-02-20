PCB ready to give up Asia Cup hosting rights to help associate members, reveals Ehsan Mani

Chairman Ehsan Mani said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are considering a move to give up the the hosting rights of the Asia Cup T20 tournament if it will help associate members. The regional tournament is slated to be held in September 2020, ahead of the World Cup in Australia.

With political tensions between India and Pakistan on the rise and the BCCI stubborn on its stand to maintain zero cricketing ties with Pakistan — except at ICC events — the Asia Cup itself is in jeopardy. This presents a major problem for the smaller teams, as tournaments like the Asia Cup provide a good amount of their revenue. Speaking at a press conference during the trophy launch for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Mani noted that the PCB is keen to ensure that the associate teams are unaffected by the politics.

"We have to ensure that earnings of the associate members are not affected. It is not so much about the full members, but about the associate members," Mani told IANS.

The Asian Cricket Council is set to meet in March to finalise the venue for the event. The BCCI had previously stated that Pakistan is free to host the Asia Cup, though it will be an Asia Cup minus India.

"The question isn't about the PCB hosting the tournament. It is about the venue and as things stand now, it is quite clear that we would need a neutral venue. There is no way that an Indian team can visit Pakistan to even participate in a multi-nation event like the Asia Cup. If the ACC is ok with an Asia Cup minus India, then it is a different ball game. But if India are to participate in the Asia Cup, the venue cannot be Pakistan," a BCCI source had said.