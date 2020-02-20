SA VS AUS | Till now the reception has been lovely, attests Steve Smith

Steve Smith has acknowledged that his return has been normal and the reception from the crowd has been "lovely", after returning to the country for the first time since the ball-tampering episode of 2018. The former is itching to put behind memories from his previous tour of the rainbow nation.

The last time Steve Smith left the rainbow nation, it turned out to be a disaster for him. He was sent back home after the Cape Town Test before getting banned for his involvement in the Sandpaper gate controversy. It saw him, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft receiving lengthy bans and were put into rehabilation programmes.

But now things have become normal as all the three players have been received with open arms by the cricketing world. However, there were still apprehensions that both Smith and Warner could face a hostile reception in South Africa but Smitth clarified that the reception in South Africa has been lovely so far.

"Just walking into the hotel in Sandton, initially I was like, 'the last time I left here it wasn't pretty'. It wasn't the best time in my life. But I've moved on from that and learned a lot, the people have been lovely. For me, it doesn't bother me too much," Smith said, reported Times of India.

The in-form batsman showed tremendous mental strength and vigour during his tour to England last year. Justin Langer had suggested that Smith and Warner had a "dress rehearsal" in England of how it was going to be like in South Africa but Smith stressed he has already moved on from the scandal two years ago.

“Justin said something the other day about having a dress-rehearsal in England. I, honestly, don't notice it particularly when I am batting. It's just words. It doesn't affect me. People want to say things, great, people don't want to say anything, that's great as well. It's their opinion. People want to say things, go for it,” as quoted saying by Cricbuzz.

Smith returned to the T20I format in October 2019, after a three-year gap, marking his comeback with scores of 53*, 13 and 80*. And while he admits that the reception in South Africa has been great, and people have come up to him for photos but he is still aware that the spotlight will be on him as soon as he enters the Wanderers for the first game.

"I've got fond memories of playing here. The 2014 Test series here was amazing and winning the Champions League here in 2012. People have been lovely. Guys have come up for photos and it's been nice. It's been normal. Nothing has been different."

Johannesburg will host the opening T20I on February 21, with the second and third games in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town respectively. It will be immediately followed by a three-match ODI series, with the final game in Potchefstroom on 7 March.