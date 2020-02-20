IPL 2020 | All-star match to take place post tournament, confirms Brijesh Patel

Today at 7:28 PM
IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that one-off all-star match that was meant to be played before the IPL 2020 will now be played after the tournament. The match has been moved to May due to operational reasons but the date or venue hasn't been finalized yet though.
After being proposed by the GC chairman and former Indian cricketer Brijesh Patel in the IPL GC meeting, the All-Star match idea found support from the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who even gave a tentative date for the match to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the BCCI found resistance from the IPL franchises for the player availability issue while simultaneously realising that they did not have much time to get various things in place including the availability of players as well raising a broadcast tender.
"It will be after the tournament. We will see the performance of the players and on that basis the two teams will be selected," Patel told ESPN Cricinfo.
It must be noted that just after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against South Africa, five Indian players will travel to Bangladesh to participate in two T20Is between an Asian XI and a World XI, organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. While the names are not announced yet, the BCCI might send some prominent players to the series, which has got international status.
