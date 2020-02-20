IPL 2020 | All-star match to take place post tournament, confirms Brijesh Patel

After being proposed by the GC chairman and former Indian cricketer Brijesh Patel in the IPL GC meeting, the All-Star match idea found support from the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who even gave a tentative date for the match to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the BCCI found resistance from the IPL franchises for the player availability issue while simultaneously realising that they did not have much time to get various things in place including the availability of players as well raising a broadcast tender.