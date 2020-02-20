IND vs NZ | Still feel I'm good enough and have a lot to offer, claims Ross Taylor

Though illustrious overall, Taylor's career has not been one without its ups and downs. The veteran batsman has been part of two World Cup final losing sides — the latest one still in fresh in the memory — and was also dropped as captain during the 2012-13 season. But the 35-year-old did demonstrate his hunger to keep improving earlier this month when his unbeaten century, in the first ODI against India, helped rejuvenate the Black Caps and kick them on to a 3-0 series sweep over their visitors.