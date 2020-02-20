IND vs NZ | Mayank Agarwal is very organized cricketer, believes Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has backed Mayank Agarwal to shine in the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting Friday in Wellington. Mayank Agarwal had a lukewarm start to his ODI career, managing scores of 32, 3 and 1, he struck an 86 against NZ XI to gear up for the first Test.

India and Mayank Agarwal have both in red-hot form in the longer format of the game, the evidence to it would be the dominating position maintained by the number one Test side at the top of the World Test Championship table. The latter has owned the trust by his previous years’ performances, overseas and home, not only of the management but also Gautam Gambhir who believes the opener will definitely excel during India’s two-match Test series against New Zeland. The former India player also felt that even though the youngster isn't as destructive as a Virender Sehwag or David Warner, his clarity of mind is his biggest strength.

"I have a lot of faith in Mayank Agarwal. He may not be the most gifted going around but he is certainly the most organized. He will not treat bowlers with disdain like Virender Sehwag or a David Warner did but has the clarity of mind of an opening batsman," Gambhir wrote in his column for Times of India as quoted by India Today.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out with an injury for the Kiwis tour, India does not, for once, have the lack of opening options - with Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw in tow to get an outing in the whites. However, Mayank Agarwal's form can assure both the skipper and the selectors that there is a seasoned batsman at the top who can take care of business for the side. Commenting on Agarwal's opening partner for the series, The cricketer-turned-politician also mentioned that he is excited to see either Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill open for India and take up a new challenge.

"We will have a new pair opening the batting for India. It will be interesting to see how Prithvi Shaw or Shubhman Gill react to opportunities as and when they get," Gambhir wrote.

The first Test between India and New Zealand will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the pitch is expected to be favourable to the bowlers which will make the task cut out for the opening batsmen, especially against the new ball.