IND vs NZ | It might spin a bit because of moisture and dampness, insists Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane believes that the dampness of the Basin Reserve will bring the spinners into the equation and the first session of every day will see the spinners having a crucial role to play. Rahane has further added that the weird angle that New Zealand stadia provide make for a fine challenge.

Batting in Wellington is unlike anywhere in the world because the normal convention of defense goes out of the equation with wind taking precedence. It is a venue that challenges appaling preconception of playing in New Zealand and India have kept that in mind. It brings the pacers into equation from one side, with the side needing a spinner to hold up from the other end. From the trend of warm-up game, Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to get the first nod for the only spinner’s slot and Rahane underlined the importance of the chosen one, saying the moisture and dampness will assist the spinners.

“I think it might spin a bit, because of the moisture and dampness. First session every day will help the spin bowlers and in New Zealand, after two days, the wickets become good to bat on. If you consolidate a good first innings total, it will be crucial. Spinners too will play a crucial role in the series and whoever gets the opportunity will play well,” Rahane said in the press conference.

“When the game goes to Day 5, it is far more exciting. It will be fun to play in New Zealand, with all the angles that the bowlers will be looking to attempt, including the lines and length. Personally, I love the challenge of playing here, as I have a good record. However, we have to take it one at a time, because it is a Test Championship.”

The series loss to Australia might have painted a different picture for the New Zealand side, but in no way, they are a pushover in Test cricket. They have lost just two Tests in their last 14 series at home, a record second only to India. Rahane also added to the hype by saying that the team will not take the hosts lightly.

“Expectations are always there, as a team or an individual. Earlier people used to say that we can’t win outside India, there was a different kind of pressure and expectation. Now that we are winning, the expectations and pressure are different. New Zealand at home are favourites, we will not take them lightly. Our work is to play as a team and dominate sessions,” the Indian vice-captain said.

“Expectations are always going to be there alongside pressure. However, as a team, we love this challenge. Wherever we go the home side starts as the favourites, we have to just adapt to the situation on the go. It is good that people’s expectations have changed,” he added.