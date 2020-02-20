IND vs NZ | Having a lower backlift will help batsmen in Wellington, reveals Ajinkya Rahane

Ahead of the two-match Test series, India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane revealed that in New Zealand the batsmen have to make subtle adjustments, including having a lower backlift in order to tackle the conditions. He further added that having the right mindset will help the team away from home.

Ajinkya Rahane has been an important member of the Indian squad away from home, averaging 54 in just three innings in New Zealand. In the three innings, the right-hander has scored a century in Wellington, which is also the venue for the first Test. Ahead of the first Test on Friday, Rahane revealed that in Wellington, it is crucial for the batsmen to make adjustments to their technique - stance, guard and the backlift. According to the Indian batsman, it is crucial to have a high backlift in Wellington with a heavy breeze across the venue. It will help to counter the effect of the wind and help the batsmen to negotiate well with the swinging delivery.

“That was a really special moment for me in Wellington getting my maiden hundred, I remember that my backlift was changing due to the wind, I played it with a low backlift last time. As a batsman, you have you change your stance and guard in Wellington because of the wind. It has almost been four to five years, this series will be an exciting challenge for the team,” he said ahead of the Friday Test.

The Indian mainstay batsman also said that all the bowlers were ready for the challenge of bowling with the wind and against the wind if the situation demands from them. Rahane also said that Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have to keep their mindset right and just play their natural game in New Zealand.

“Our opening combination are comparatively young, they like to play their shots. Their attitude towards batting and in general cricket is amazing. It is important to play out the session early in Wellington, however, they will not need much advice from me. Prithvi did really well and so did Mayank, it is about keeping the mindset right, giving respect to the conditions,” he added.

“I don’t think any of the fast bowlers like to bowl against the wind. It is what your team wants from you in that situation and that too in Wellington. If the captain or team wants the bowler to bowl from a particular end, the bowlers will adapt to the situation. All of them (bowlers) will adapt themselves.”

However, Rahane admitted that New Zealand will be a tough side, particularly at their home. He also pointed out that if the mindset is right for the bowlers and the batsmen, it will not be a long series for them. The 31-year-old also said that a score of 330 in the first innings is a good total in conditions away from home, which will come handy for the team.

“When you think about batting first, your mindset is positive. If you play the first session really well and if you get 330 in the first innings, it is a good total. Suppose you lose the toss and bat first, you know that you are in the right position to take advantage. If the mindset is right, it will be relatively easier,” he signed off.