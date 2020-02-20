IND vs NZ | Acceptance is important for Rishabh Pant, admits Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane revealed that acceptance of being dropped and visualising the role of playing at No.7 in the Test team are really important for Rishabh Pant if he wants to make a comeback. Rahane also admitted that it is key for Pant to learn from his teammates before returning to the playing XI.

Despite scoring a 70 in the warmup game against New Zealand XI, the 22-year-old Rishabh Pant finds himself down the pecking order. The Indian vice-captain, ahead of the Test, revealed that it is crucial for Pant to accept that he is going through a rough patch, and work on improving his game to make a comeback. The southpaw, who until five months ago was the first choice keeper in all-formats, is currently struggling to find a place in the Indian setup.

While KL Rahul has picked his spot in the limited-overs format, Wriddhiman Saha’s impressive glovework has kept the left-hander from the Test team at home. Rahane, however, felt that if Pant continues to learn from other players, it will be time before he makes a comeback into the team.

"It's important to accept whatever you are going through. Be positive, try and learn as many things as possible from any of the players. Not saying it has to be senior or junior," Rahane said in the pre-match press conference.

Rahane also asked Pant to work on the controllable, with the bat and the glove, which will once again put him in contention for the wicket-keeper spot. Acceptance, according to Rahane would help the youngster immensely, after spending nearly two months as a backup keeper to KL Rahul in the limited-overs format.

"I think acceptance is really important talking about that particular individual. Focus on controllable, keeping working hard and improve as a cricketer. You should try and focus on what he can control as player and keep visualizing that you will get an opportunity,” he added.

In Tests, Rahane believes that the youngster must work on visualising his batting position at No.7 and work on improving his batting, which will give him a pass over Saha away from home. Rahane, who himself was dropped from the Indian setup in South Africa made a steady comeback into the national team with his improved tecnique.

"You know what your role is. For Rishabh, he bats at No 6 or 7, so keep visualising about what if he gets an opportunity and what his role is. Keep it simple," signed off Rahane.