Reports | IPL Sponsors discontent with late finish to matches

A major talking point ahead of the IPL GC meeting last month was the timing of the night matches, with host broadcaster (Star Sports) and multiple sponsors keen on preponing the start time to 7.30 PM, meaning earlier finish to games and more viewership in return. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed last month that there would be no change to the timings of matches, and all night matches would start at 8 PM, meaning it would be close to midnight by the time everything is wrapped up.

Sponsors are said to be unhappy with the almost 12.00 AM finish to matches and are apparently demanding the BCCI to take strict actions on teams for slow-overate to ensure matches get concluded at the earliest. Sponsors fear that a vast majority of people turn off the television by 11 PM - way before the presentation ceremony - which, in turn, affects them as it defeats the whole purpose of the ceremony - to project brands and products.

“If the IPL authorities can’t advance match timings, at least they can have stricter overrates,” a leading sponsor told Times of India.

“Even if they try and finish matches by 11.30pm, there’ll be some respite. The problem is, on weekdays, as it is people switchoff by 11pm because next day is a working day. Presentation ceremonies get absolutely ignored. So, either do away with them and figure other ways of branding, or try and see how a match can be completed earlier than it usually does.”

Whilst the BCCI did not prepone the start time of the matches, they, however, did do away with double-headers on Saturdays for the upcoming season, meaning the duration of the group stage would be extended by no less than a week.