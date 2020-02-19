Reports | Franchise owners threaten to boycott Mumbai T20 League over involvement of private firm

Team owners have reportedly threatened to boycott the Mumbai T20 League until the MCA takes charge. The league is currently under the control of a private firm, which has caused a lot of chaos, but a senior MCA official assured that the league will go ahead irrespective of the havoc.

Franchise owners of the Mumbai T20 League, in a letter to the Mumbai Cricket Association, (MCA) reportedly threatened to boycott the league if the governing body does not take charge. The owners are believed to be discontent over the fact that a private firm is in control of the league which is growing in quality and stature with every passing season.

In the letter, according to a Cricket Next report, the team owners have stated that unless the MCA takes charge of the league, they will not participate in it.

However, the report also saw a senior MCA official assuring that the tournament will take place as per the MCA Constitution, which will be a middle ground for both the owners and the private firm.

"The private firm will be given some role in the league," the official added, reported News 18.

The league, which was inaugurated in 2018, has had two successful seasons so far with Triumph Knights Mumbai North East and North Mumbai Panthers being crowned champions in the first two seasons. The league has also unearthed a few gems in the form of Shivam Dube and Jay Bista, both of who have made a name of themselves due to their impeccable performances in the tournament.