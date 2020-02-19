Looking forward to learning art of bowling 'flipper' from Anil Kumble, attests Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi revealed that he is excited to meet his idol Anil Kumble, as he gears up to represent KXIP in IPL, and added that he wishes to learn to bowl the 'flipper' from the Indian great. The teenager further attested that his ultimate dream was to represent the Indian national team some day.

India’s U19 star Ravi Bishnoi is living the best part of his life as gears up to meet and learn from his idol Anil Kumble after a wonderful outing at the U19 World Cup. Bishnoi, who ended up as the highest wicket taker at the Youth World Cup, will be playing for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) this season of the IPL, who have Kumble as their head coach.

It is a fanboy moment for the Rajasthan lad who grew up watching Kumble bowl and shaped his game after him. Bishnoi shared that he idolized the former leggie, following the way he always bowled at the stumps, which has brought the youngster great success in the middle.

“I have always admired Shane Warne and Anil Kumble sir. I have watched Kumble sir’s bowling videos. He is a god gifted bowler and an amazing spinner. If you watch his bowling, you will notice that he has always bowled his deliveries at the stumps. The best part of his bowling was his speed with the spin,” the youngster told TOI.

Looking forward to him meeting the former India coach, Bishnoi shared that he already has a list of questions ready for him and learning the art of bowling the flipper tops it. The 19-year-old is excited to pick Kumble’s brain and propel his way into the senior side as quickly as possible.

“I am really excited to meet him (Kumble). I have a list of questions for him. I look forward to learning as much as possible from him. Those learnings and tips from him will help a lot in my career.

“The one thing I will request him to teach me is the art of bowling the flipper. This is on top of my list. I want to take it a step at a time. After the World Cup, the target is to perform well for KXIP in IPL. There have been cricketers who got a chance in the Indian team after performing magnificently in the IPL. My ultimate dream is to play for India (senior team),” Bishnoi signed off.