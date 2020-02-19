Women’s T20 World Cup | India and Australia most impressive in this World Cup, asserts Brett Lee

Brett Lee feels that India and Australia look to be the two most impressive teams in the Women's T20 World Cup, which has the potential to take women's cricket to the next level. Writing for ICC's official website, Lee offered his perspective on what the tournament means for women's cricket.

India, thanks to their impressive batting order and spinners, and Australia, thanks to their all-round arsenal, have been the most powerful sides in the world right now. In the tri-series that was contested lately, India packed a solid punch, navigating the idea to a very deep-rooted one, ensuring praise from Brett Lee.

"Women's cricket could reach the next level in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and I'm incredibly proud that Australia will play host to this historic tournament, The first game at the Sydney Showground between Australia and India could really set a tone for the tournament, with a match-up between two of the most impressive teams in the game," Lee wrote on the ICC website.

The showpiece event will be played out in six venues across Sydney, Perth, Canberra and Melbourne. The 43-year-old added that these grounds are among the best in the world, for both players and fans and each game and ground will provide a brilliant spectacle.

"These grounds are among the best in the world, for both players and fans, and the power and artistry that comes with women's cricket will be fantastic to watch, Each game and ground will provide a brilliant spectacle but there is something even more special about the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the home of my first five-wicket haul on Test debut for Australia."

“Whether it's at the MCG or the venues around Australia, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is a chance to be a part of history, creating memories which will stay with people for generations," he added.

Lee, further talking about the Indian team, said that he would be following the Indian side's progress who have a strong batting unit.

"With Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in their batting unit, we'll also need to keep a close eye on India, a side who are set to add a fourth dimension to this tournament, if the tournament is able to reach its predicted new heights, then the sky really is the limit," he added.

The Women’s T20 World Cup is all set to kick-off on February 21 2020 with the opening game between the hosts Australia and India in Sydney.