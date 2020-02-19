IND vs NZ | Matt Henry called up as cover for uncertain Neil Wagner

The New Zealand line-up has a fine arsenal of their own, with Trent Boult , Tim Southee , Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson forming the four-pronge attack. However, the uncertainity surrounding Wagner's avalability for the first Test in Wellington forced the host board to summon Matt Henry in Wellington to join the squad. Although Lockie Ferguson had returned from injury and played the domestic Ford Trophy last week, he is not yet ready to take the burden of five-day cricket.

Wagner, who is definitely the most cherished possession for the New Zealand bowling unit thanks to his workman-like ability, was initially scheduled to take part in the training session on Thursday morning but it is increasingly looking unlikely that he will play, considering the pacer is awaiting the birth of his first child. Lest the 33-year-old fails to make it to the game, New Zealand are expected to hand the impressive Kyle Jamieson a debut instead of Henry, who has taken 30 Test wickets in his 12 games at an average exceeding 50.