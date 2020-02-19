IND vs NZ | Indian openers 'classy' despite their inexperience, states Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels that the class of Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, despite their inexperience, cannot be undermined and stated that is something the Kiwis have taken note of. Southee further admitted that the conditions will work in favour of the home side.

As the series opener of the much-awaited Test series between India and New Zealand draws closer, the speculations around India’s young and inexperienced openers seem to be spreading faster than wildfire. While the opening pair for the visitors is not fixed yet, it looks all but inevitable that the duo of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal will take the field on Friday, especially after skipper Virat Kohli, in the press conference on Wednesday, hinting the inclusion of the former in the XI.

Frontline pacer of the Black Caps, Tim Southee feels that the temperament and class of the young Indian openers should not be undermined despite their inexperience. Southee also said that he was impressed by the way the duo played in the warm-up game in Hamilton and added that he has no doubts about their skills.

"They are missing a couple of guys due to the injury but there are plenty guys who are talented and capable of stepping up when required. They had a good outing in Hamilton. Although, they may be inexperienced but at the same time, they are class players," Southee was quoted as saying by News18.

The 31-year-old quick warned the World’s No.1 Test side about the hostile conditions which prevail at the Basin Reserve and admitted that it will play into the hands of the home team. The right-armer, however, feels that the Indian side will overcome the challenge despite the difficulty, given their dominant run in the longest format of late.

"Obviously, these are home conditions and it favours us. But there are a number of things that you need to do well in here at the Basin Reserve and India will have to get used to it in the next three days. India have played great Test cricket for a long period of time so it should be an evenly contested Test series."