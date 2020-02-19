IND vs NZ | If we just look at Jasprit Bumrah we are in trouble, says Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor has stated that they can't be just worried about Jasprit Bumrah as it effectively means India's entire bowling unit will cash in on the opportunity. Taylor has just added that Bumrah can put the hosts in trouble and Ishant Sharma's addition will bring the new dynamics to the Indian side.

Despite failing to take a single wicket in the three-match ODI series, Bumrah' s line and length is still accurate, something that he has shown in his 12-match Test career. Taylor, who is all set to become the first ever player to play 100 games in all the three formats on Friday against the visitors India, said he thinks if they just look at Bumrah they are in trouble because the entire Indian bowling line-up is fantastic in their own right.

"I think if we just look at Bumrah we are in trouble. I think their whole bowling lineup is fantastic. Obviously, Sharma coming back will bring new dynamics to the team. They have got a world-class batting line-up as well and we have to get through that. We have to be on our game to be successful against them," expressed Taylor reported Times Of India.

Kiwis are hosting India for a two-match Test series which is a part of ICC's World Test Championship (WTC). India are at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table with a record seven wins from the seven matches they have played so far. The first Test of the series will be India's second away series in this edition of the Test Championship.

Talking about the conditions at the Basin Reserve, the venue of the first Test, Taylor said there will be a movement off the pitch on the first day of the play. He further said that the visiting side has a world-class batting and bowling attack that will be led by Bumrah and has the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, and Ishant Sharma.

"It normally does a little bit early on and it depends how long it goes for. It is a world-class Indian side all the way through and probably the biggest thing about thing Indian side and how well they have played over the last few years. They always have world-class batters and bowlers," I think I'm still good enough to this team by fine enough to field and still hungry to score runs. I'm happy for that," added the 35-year-old.