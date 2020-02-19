I worked hard and spent more time on the ground, reveals Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan, who was the star of this season's Ranji Trophy, has stated that he had practiced really hard for this season. Khan, who had switched from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh for better opportunities four years ago, said he was not getting opportunities and was not considered the fittest around.

Sarfraz scored 605 runs across three innings between two dismissals and ended the season with a 177-run innings against Madhya Pradesh. Sarfaraz stated that he had to come back to Mumbai to make a career as Uttar Pradesh didn’t lend him many opportunities and it is a proud feeling for him to be able to play for the state he originally belongs to.

"I had practiced more and really hard. I worked hard and spent more time on the ground, I was not getting opportunities. I was waiting for an opportunity. I was waiting for my time to come, My dad said so I went. I thought I had to come back to Mumbai to make a career. I don't think of what happened in the past. I think of the present and what to do the next day. It's a proud feeling to play for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy," revealed Khan, reported Times of India.

Even though the 41-time champions failed to reach the quarterfinals, Khan said that they played well in the latter stages and that was a positive sign for the team. He further expressed that he is not thinking about the national call-up.

"It happens in sports. We played well in the latter stages that is a positive sign and team atmosphere was good. Whenever I get a chance, I have to do well not only in the IPL. I am not thinking of a national call-up, I am thinking of today. Everyone wants to play for India but for that you need to work hard," Khan expressed.