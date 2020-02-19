Cheteshwar Pujara signs short-term deal with Gloucestershire

Cheteswar Pujara has signed a short term contract, one for six matches, with Gloucestershire, who have been promoted to the top division after 15 long seasons. Pujara revealed that he's excited for his fourth stint in county cricket and spoke richly of Gloucestershire's cricketing heritage.

India’s ever-so-dependable Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is all set for his fourth stint in county cricket after signing a short-term contract with Gloucestershire. The club, which signed Pujara for six games, has been promoted to top division after 15 seasons and will be looking to make some impact from the get-go with the Saurashtra lad in their ranks.

Pujara expressed his joy over signing the contract as he shared that he is eager to touch down at Bristol and score some runs. Pujara, in his previous stints, has been alarmingly and uncharacteristically quiet in county cricket, averaging around 30 in 36 innings and will be rearing to set the records straight after a shocking dry spell with Yorkshire in 2018.

"I am really excited to represent Gloucestershire this season," Pujara was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. "The club has a rich cricketing history and this is a great opportunity to be a part of it and contribute to its success. I cannot wait to get to Bristol, meet my teammates and score some runs."

Gloucestershire will be the fourth English county that Pujara will play for, having previously represented Yorkshire in 2015 and 2018, Derbyshire in 2014 and Nottinghamshire in 2017.

Pujara will feature in the opening game of the season against Yorkshire on April 12 and return to India before the T20 Blast kicks off in the UK. He will be replaced by Qais Ahmed (the Afghan leg-break bowler) as the county's overseas player for the last six games.