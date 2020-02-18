There was a bit of negativity surrounding myself in Canterbury, reveals Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson who made his ODI debut against India recently reveals there was a lot of negativity around him in Canterbury, where he grew up, and it affected his behaviour on the field. He also said he is a fiery character on the field and it came out on the field in ways he didn’t like.

The tall Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson who scored 25 and took 2 for 42 on debut during the second ODI against India at Eden Park reveals there was a lot of negativity around him in Canterbury, where he grew up, and it affected his behaviour on the field. He said that moving from Canterbury to Auckland helped him get rid of a detrimental aggressive streak and become a player worthy of national duty.

“There was a bit of negativity surrounding myself and that environment and that was coming out in my behaviour on the field, I’m a pretty fiery character on the field. On the field I’m pretty aggressive. I think it came out in ways I necessarily didn’t like. I would sort of do it and then post-game be like, ‘What did I do that for?” revealed Jamieson, reported Hindustan Times.

Jamieson shifted to Auckland prior to this season after making his T20 debut for Canterbury in 2016 in the Super Smash. He believes returning to Auckland made a massive difference to his game. He further added he wasn’t really happy and enjoying his game a couple of years ago.

“I’m really enjoying my cricket, which is probably something I couldn’t say a couple of years ago, I was going through a bit of stuff off the field. Just the chance to come in with this group and turn up and learn everyday - try and better myself as a cricketer - was something that was too hard to turn down, so look, it’s been massive for my game.”