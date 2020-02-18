Still have ambitions of playing Test cricket, reveals Adil Rashid
Today at 6:33 PM
Adil Rashid insists that he still wants to play Test cricket again despite signing a new white-ball only contract with Yorkshire that rules him out of doing so next summer. The leg-spinner last played a Test for England just over a year ago at the Kensington Oval against the West Indies.
32-year-old World Cup winning leg spinner Adil Rashid has agreed to a new deal for the upcoming season of the Vitality T20 Blast where he will play for Yorkshire. The leggie wants to focus on white-ball cricket in the run-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October/November, but revealed a persistent shoulder injury continues to worry him.
"I have decided to concentrate on white-ball cricket this summer in the lead up to the T20 World Cup," said Rashid to Yorkshire cricket county's website. "Due to an ongoing shoulder injury, it is important for me to manage my workload to give me the best chance of remaining fit," Rashid was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
This particular move has ruled him out of playing County Championship cricket for Yorkshire in 2020 which he has not done since 2017, but interestingly, England will play six Tests next summer against West Indies and Pakistan. National selector Ed Smith earlier stated that said Rashid must have a red-ball contract with Yorkshire going forward to remain in consideration for Test cricket after controversially recalling him to the Test team in August 2018. It happened six months after the former decided to quit red-ball cricket. The leg-spinner last played a Test for England just over a year ago at the Kensington Oval against the West Indies.
"Although I won't be playing red-ball cricket this summer, I still have ambitions of playing Test cricket in the future," he added.
