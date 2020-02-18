Sophine Devine may break record for fastest ever century in this WT20, feels Mel Jones

Renowned commentator Mel Jones feels the Women's World T20 may see Deandra Dottin's record for the fastest ever century be broken by New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine. Devine is in the form of her life, scoring her maiden T20 international century off just 65 balls against South Africa last week.

After topping the charts at the WBBL and the Super Smash, Sophie Divine's form will certainly augur well for the White ferns heading into the Women World T20 in Australia. World Cup winner turned commentator Melina Jones admitted that Devendra Dottin’s 38-ball hundred might be in danger if the New Zeland Skipper gets going. The burly opener had mind-boggling figures for the Adelaide Strikers this year where she scored 769 runs in 16 innings with an average of 76.90 and strike rate over 130. The latter had a special liking for the Australian grounds where she smoked 29 sixes, a record in itself.

"My bold prediction is that Deandra Dottin's 38-ball hundred might just go this World Cup and if it does I think it will be Sophie Devine,” said Jones on this week's episode of The Unplayable Podcast as quoted by CricketNext.

"There is no ground big enough for her and she's the leading wicket-taker in T20s with the ball for New Zealand as well. She has just this presence, she's the captain now so I think definitely her from New Zealand (is one to watch),” she added.

Divine has been in the form of her life scoring a brutal maiden T20 international hundred, 105 from 65 balls against South Africa in Wellington, a knock which consisted of classy strokes and included 12 fours and three glorious sixes. The form puts her among the players to watch out for in the tournament this year.

