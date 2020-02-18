SA vs AUS | Hamstring injury rules Temba Bavuma out of first T20

Proteas opening batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of Friday’s T20 international series opener against Australia after suffering a hamstring strain. Bavuma sustained the injury while fielding against England in the third T20I on Sunday and is expected to miss 7-10 days of action.

South Africa have copped a heavy blow in the form of Temba Bavuma getting ruled out of the first T20I against Australia at the Wanderers on Friday. The 29-year-old opener sustained a hamstring strain while fielding in the decider against England on Sunday and will need at least 10 days to get back to fitness.

In his short T20I career, the pint-sized opener has been a revelation for South Africa, scoring at an average of 49 with 199 runs in his kitty from 5 T20Is. To make things worse, the right-hander was one of the more in-form players for the Proteas heading into the series against Australia. Bavuma, however, is expected to be available for the second T20I fixture in Port Elizabeth on Sunday (February 23), should he recover in time.

The Proteas have not announced a replacement for Bavuma, which makes it likely for Faf du Plessis to open the batting alongside captain Quinton de Kock. The former captain has the experience of opening for his IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings.

The T20 squad saw the return of Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada for the upcoming three-match series which will start on February 21 (Friday). In addition, the rainbow nation will play a three-match ODI series to cap off the brief tour as the hosts look to turn things around after a 1-3 drubbing in the Tests against England, in addition to a 1-2 loss in a closely-contested T20I series.