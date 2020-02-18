Reports | Oshane Thomas recovering from minor injuries after car crash

West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas, who was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 auction, is recovering from minor injuries after reportedly being involved in a car collision on Sunday. Thomas, earlier, was left out of West Indies’ ODI squad to tour Sri Lanka later this month.

Windies tearaway quick Oshane Thomas is speculated to be recovering after sustaining ‘minor injuries’ due to being involved in a car collision on Sunday, February 16. Thomas was reportedly involved in a car collision along Highway 2000 in St Catherine, Jamaica where his car is believed to have turned over due to the impact of the collision. However, it is also believed that Thomas was conscious and responsive in the aftermath of the crash and was transported to a hospital soon after the unfortunate accident.

“WIPA extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast-bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, February 16 in Jamaica," the West Indies Players' Association said in a statement, reported Cricbuzz.

"Thomas was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour in St. Catherine and was taken to hospital. WIPA's executive and staff would like to extend our sympathies to Oshane. We wish for him a speedy and full recovery."

The full extent of Thomas’ injury is, however, unknown and it remains to be seen how long the pacer will remain on the sidelines. The speedster, who incidentally turns 23 today, last represented the Windies against Ireland on January 12, 2020 and was also snapped up in the IPL 2020 auction by Rajasthan Royals for his base price of Rs 50 Lakh.

Wishing our gentle giant a happy birthday, and great to see you've made a speedy recovery! 💐🎂#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/cKtVr9w3pS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 18, 2020