Reports | Complex taxation policies put domestic cricketers' pay hike on roadblock

BCCI’s plans of revising the fee structure for the domestic players have been put on a roadblock after the emergence of complex taxation policies. The reports added that BCCI’s council meeting on Sunday could not come to a conclusion with the new system drawing complex and hefty taxation.

Sourav Ganguly had announced that the domestic players will get a salary hike with a revised fee structure before the start of next season. However, the pay hike has been met with a roadblock with complex taxation policies drawing hefty taxation. Till last October, the Indian players on the domestic circuit were receiving Rs 10,000 per day in contrast to the 35,000 they receive under the current system. Once that is sorted, the pay hike will be rolled out as per the reports.

"The board has to revise its financial structure. Under CoA, everything that was done is now drawing heavy taxes. The BCCI has had to pay a lot of tax, over one-and-a-half times more than it should have been. Once that is sorted, the domestic pay hike will be rolled out. There is also some work going on to enable the hike without eating too much into the GRS," said a top BCCI official, reported Cricbuzz.

The idea behind implementing the new financial structure was to reduce the gap between a good domestic player and a basic IPL contract to keep the players motivated to take part in the domestic tournament. With the influx of money from the IPL, the domestic tournaments have taken a hit where stars have opted out of the tournaments in favour of IPL. Earlier, Ganguly’s comments vouched for bringing a contract system that will have a huge pay hike in comparison to the previous contract.

"The domestic players will get GRS. The BCCI is bringing in a contract system now with a huge pay hike," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, reported Cricbuzz.