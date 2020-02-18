Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | No DRS for Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, confirms BCCI

BCCI’s general manager Saba Karim, on Tuesday, has rejected the use of DRS in quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy owing to the lack of uniformity with only two televised games in the fixture with Karnataka and Andhra's game will not be televised. Karim added that it will be used in semis and final.

The proposed use of a ‘Decision Review System (DRS)’ in the quarterfinals has been rejected by the BCCI. BCCI’s general manager Saba Karim admitted that the usage of DRS in the quarterfinal would not work as there would not be uniformity, with only two televised games. Karim also mentioned that the technology would be employed in the semi-final and final stage of the tournament, with all the games being televised.

"Only two matches will be televised in the quarterfinals and there won't be uniformity. Hence, the limited DRS will be applicable for the semifinals and final,” he said, reported Cricbuzz.

Additionally, in their email to the respective cricket associations, BCCI had requested the associations to host matches where it could be televised. However, J & K’s home encounter against Karnataka will not be televised, as the charges are not feasible. Andhra’s game against Vidarbha too will not be televised. Last year, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) had accepted the usage of DRS in the knockout stages of the tournament, owing to poor decisions from the elite umpires.

With the final eight only confirmed on Saturday, logistically, it was an issue for the BCCI, given that Karnataka were playing J & K in Jammu. Due to the unavailability of direct flights, the Karnataka team are reportedly travelling in batches via Mumbai and Delhi. On top of that, with restricted internet access in the valley, the BCCI felt that television coverage of the game would not be feasible.