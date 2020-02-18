Politics is played whenever India and Pakistan meet in cricket, admits Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has called for all ties between India and Pakistan to be cut if the two nations cannot resume their cricketing ties. Apart from meeting in ICC tournaments, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012, amid increasing political tensions between the two countries.

The battle for the resumption of the bilateral cricketing ties between the old arch-rivals has come up once again. The complexity of the sporting ties between India and Pakistan was on display recently, when an 'unofficial team' from India travelled to Pakistan without the permission of the authorities to take part in an 'unauthorised' Kabaddi World Cup.

Following the ‘unofficial’ team’s return after narrowly losing out in the final, Akhtar came out, on his YouTube channel, calling for India and Pakistan to cut all ties including trade.

"We can trade with each other, play kabaddi, play Davis Cup but why can't we play cricket? If India and Pakistan can't play cricket, they should not trade, play kabaddi or do anything between them. Politics is played whenever it's about cricket between India and Pakistan," Akhtar said, reported TimesNowNews.com.

The former Pakistani pacer proposed that the two nations should at least attempt to play a series on a neutral venue, as it would still raise a great revenue and atmosphere.

"If India do not want to come to Pakistan and Pakistan don't want to go to India then a bilateral series can be played at a neutral venue like the Asia Cup. It's important for the two teams to play a bilateral series as it raises great revenue, increases fan following and new players emerge by soaking in the pressure," he said.

However, with international cricket returning to Pakistan recently, after they hosted Sri Lanka in a T20I and Test series at home, Akhtar has pointed out that Pakistan is no longer an unsafe option for the sport. Bangladesh also travelled to the country to play a three-match T20I series and will return for a lone Test match later in the year.

"Cricket is back to Pakistan and the country is a safe haven to play. We all want to see how India and Pakistan will fare against each other. We are one of the best hospitable nations in the world and India has seen it first-hand. Ask the likes of Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar we love them like anything," Akhtar added.