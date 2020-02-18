Moeen Ali to lead Birmingham Phoenix in inaugural season of The Hundred

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who led Worcestershire to the Vitality Blast 2019 final, is all set to lead Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural season of the Hundred. Phoenix head coach Andrew McDonald stated that it was only 'fitting' that Moeen, a local Birmingham lad, got to lead the franchise.

Birmingham Phoenix has named English all-rounder Moeen Ali as its skipper for the inaugural season of the Hundred. Ali, who has been impressive in England colours lately, outran the likes of Kane Williamson and Liam Livingstone to grab the spot.

The hometown boy is excited to lead the side in the latest format of the game and believes that his experience in the city, both on and off the field, will help him lead the very talented side to the title.

"Every time that I come to Edgbaston it takes me back to some great first memories of coming here at a very young age," Moeen was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. "I grew up in this area and to be the first-ever men's captain of Birmingham Phoenix in a new and inclusive competition that will reach out to communities and welcome them in is very special for me.

"We're a tight-knit city in Birmingham. We have so much around us that brings the people together, no matter who you are or your background. I know how much of a uniting game cricket is and as a leader of the Birmingham Phoenix that is something I definitely want to promote. We are lucky to have some of the best players in the country in our squad but also some amazing overseas players, so we know that cricket is going to be really exciting."

Andrew McDonald, Phoenix head coach, feels that the dashing allrounder will inspire the side both on and off the field and pointed towards the 32-year-old's experience and temperament as the reason for picking him to be at the helm of the things in the middle.

"Moeen is a fantastic all rounder and has the experience and temperament to lead the team. He started his cricket journey here at Edgbaston from a young age so it feels fitting that he will captain the men's Birmingham Phoenix team," he said.

"He's involved in the local community in Birmingham and I know how much of a popular figure he is at Worcestershire too so I'm sure his efforts on and off the field will help inspire the next generation from our region and beyond to get involved in cricket."