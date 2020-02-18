IND vs NZ | Play the game to get guys like Virat Kohli out, reveals Trent Boult

Fit-again New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult says that he plays the game to get out guys like Kohli and test himself against the best. Boult further stated that everyone recognizes Kohli's greatness and attested that he is ready to challenge the Indian captain in the upcoming two-Test series.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who returns to the side after being included in the Test squad for the first Test against India after successfully recovering from an injury, stated that he is all braced up for the challenge to take on the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Boult, who dismissed Kohli in the infamous 2019 World Cup semi-final, further added that he plays the game to get guys like Kohli out and test himself against the best of the batsmen. Boult was out of action for the past six weeks due to a fracture on his right hand sustained during the Boxing Day Test against Australia and missed out on the limited-overs leg of the India series.

“That’s personally why I play the game, to get guys like that (Kohli) out and test myself against them, so I can’t wait to get stuck in. But he’s an exceptional player. Everyone knows how great he is,” said Boult, reported The Hindu.

The 30-year-old added that he is preparing for a solid wicket and revealed that he enjoys playing at Basin Reserve as games often go the full distance (five days). The Basin Reserve track is expected to have a lot for the seamers, particularly early on in the match, and Boult expressed his excitement on finally getting the opportunity to get back on the cricket field.

“I’m preparing for a solid wicket. It generally is very good here and goes the full distance (five days). I do enjoy playing here, the history that’s involved, and it’s going to be an exciting week building up. I can’t wait to get out there,” expressed boult.

The southpaw, who missed the Sydney Test against Australia, also admitted that he had it took him six weeks of training to get past the injury. During his time away from the New Zealand national team, Boult was seen playing a couple of club matches as warm-up games for Taupo.

“I think it is what it is. I have just got to put the last six or so weeks behind me and just back myself to get out there and do my thing, I was pushing in off the long run. I think a couple of the clubbies from Taupo really enjoyed that. It was a good afternoon,” added the pacer, who warmed up by playing a club game at the picturesque Taupo ground.

Coming back into the side, all the left-hand pacer wants now is to get hold of a red kookaburra and get a few to tail into Kohli and company.

“I am hungry to be here and can’t wait to get back in the white and get the red ball moving around,” he said.