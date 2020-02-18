Hope Pandya gets some game time before the IPL, says Shane Bond

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond wishes for Hardik Pandya to get some game time before the IPL and is confident that the all-rounder will come back strong. Pandya underwent a back surgery in October and has been out of action since, but is expected to be fit in time for the IPL.

It’s been more than four months since all-rounder Hardik Pandya has graced the cricket field and it looks like it will only be in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that we will see the dashing Baroda lad stage a comeback. Pandya’s chances to return before it, in the South Africa series, look sleek after he was ruled out of the New Zealand tour.

But Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond is hopeful of a faster recovery for the 26-year-old as he pointed out that game time before the very important season of the IPL, with the T20 World Cup lingering in sight, is much needed. Bond is confident that Pandya will come back strong whenever that might be.

"I only hope he gets to play some cricket before the IPL and always believe it's better to spend a little bit longer for coming back rather than rushing it," Bond was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"There's no doubt he can come back. I am just pleased that they are taking an orthodox approach with Hardik's rehabilitation and T20s, especially IPL will be nice for him to comeback as he will not be over-bowled."

Pandya was initially named in the India A squad that toured New Zealand in January, but was later pulled out owing to the all-rounder not passing a fitness test. He was subsequently pulled out of the New Zealand T20Is, ODIs and Tests, too, but with him back at the NCA practicing in full flow, a return to the cricket field for the Mumbai Indians star is expected to be in the offing.