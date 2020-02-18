Excited to sign an agreement to buy CPL franchise St Lucia Zouks, reveals Ness Wadia

KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, the group that owns Kings XI Punjab, has purchased the St Lucia Zouks from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Ness Wadia, one of the Zouks’ new co-owners, expressed his excitement to invest in the CPL and has vowed to showcase St Lucia the best way possible.

With the deal over the line, the KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited become the second set of IPL owners to currently run a CPL team, besides Red Chillies Entertainment, who own the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Trinbago Knight Riders.

"We are excited at the opportunity to invest in one of the most exciting sporting tournaments in the world, and we have been impressed by the vibrancy of CPL over the last seven years. We visualise taking the franchise to the next level and showcasing St Lucia in the best possible light over the coming years,” Mohit Burman, owner of KPH Dream Cricket said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

“We are about to sign an agreement to be part of CPL. We are getting the St Lucia franchise. The structure and name of the company will only be communicated after we get BCCI’s approval,” KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia added, reported Indian Express

St Lucia Zouks were a late replacement in last year's CPL after CPL Limited terminated St Lucia Stars’ participation agreement shortly before the tournament on August 7, 2019. Last season, the Zouks could only manage a fifth-placed side in a six-team league, under former West Indian skipper Darren Sammy's captaincy, with three wins and six defeats to their name.

This year's competition is set to begin on August 19, with the final scheduled for September 26.