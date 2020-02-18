Australia pretty close to finalizing combination for World T20, reveals Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer feels the team's squad for the World T20 at home later this year is finally starting to take shape, with 8 months left for the tournament. Langer also revealed that the duo of Smith and Warner are 'in a very good place' ahead of their return to South Africa.

Former Australian cricketer and current coach of the Australian cricket team Justin Langer revealed that Australia are pretty close on finalizing the team combination for the T20 World Cup which starts in October later this year. Langer also said the team, in terms of their brand of cricket, is pretty close to where they want to be when the World Cup eventually comes round the corner.

"(This year), we're pretty close to where we want to be, But obviously there are opportunities and there are always opportunities that present every time we play a game. But we are getting very close to that style of play and the team we want to play when the World Cup comes around. But it's still eight or nine months away." said Langer, reported Cricbuzz.

Glenn Maxwell's unavailability for the South Africa tour, owing to an elbow surgery he underwent recently, means space in the squad for the duo of Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade, who have been out of the white-ball picture for quite some time. While both had a good BBL season, Marsh has the experience of batting in the middle-order, which is more in line with Australia's hunt for someone who can finish the innings for them. However, Langer was confident Wade, should he be called upon, would also be able to adjust to the role.

"[Wade] got that hundred in the Big Bash a few weeks ago [against Adelaide] and reminded us all how damaging he can be and also, on the Australia A tour last year leading up to the Ashes, he scored two hundreds in four innings in one-day cricket. He is so dynamic, he plays spin very well, he bats at No.5 for us in the Test side [and] he's very experienced. He'll adjust and we know with a few of our guys, if we need them to open, they can open. But we're looking for those guys to finish the innings for us and we've made no secret of that," expressed Langer.

This is the first time that the duo of Steve Smith and David Warner are returning to South Africa since the ball-tampering scandal, and the two, unsurprisingly, are expected to receive a hostile reception from the crowd. However, the 49-year-old is confident that the duo will be able to take it in their stride, just like they did in England, where the crowds were pretty vocal too.

"The guys are in a really good place," Langer said of the duo. "They've worked hard. We had a tough tour in England, but the way the guys have come together, played great cricket - they've been great ambassadors for Australian cricket on and off the field, and we are really excited to be back here. We love playing cricket in South Africa."

Australia will take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series which starts from February 21, following which they'll play a three-match ODI series in the rainbow nation.