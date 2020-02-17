We felt that Mahmudullah needed a break from red ball cricket, says Minhajul Abedin

Minhajul Abedin, who is the chairman of the selection panel of the BCB, proclaimed that they felt that Mahmudullah needed a break from red ball cricket. While Bangladesh have dropped Mahmudullah while senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who opted out of the tour of Pakistan this month, returned to the side for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe beginning on Saturday. He further added Al-Amin should be given the time to be fully ready for the limited-overs matches where he is more important.