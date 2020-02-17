We felt that Mahmudullah needed a break from red ball cricket, says Minhajul Abedin

Today at 2:46 PM
Minhajul Abedin, the chairman of the selection committee, said that Mahmudullah needed a break from red-ball cricket after jettisoning him for the home series against Zimbabwe. Mushfiqur Rahim has returned to the side, along with Soumya Sarkar and fast bowlers Rubel Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain.
Minhajul Abedin, who is the chairman of the selection panel of the BCB, proclaimed that they felt that Mahmudullah needed a break from red ball cricket. While Bangladesh have dropped Mahmudullah while senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who opted out of the tour of Pakistan this month, returned to the side for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe beginning on Saturday. He further added Al-Amin should be given the time to be fully ready for the limited-overs matches where he is more important.
“We felt that Mahmudullah needed a break from red ball (cricket), Al-Amin has niggles and that’s why we thought he should be given the time to be fully ready for the limited-overs matches where he is more important. Rubel is not part of our red-ball plans for the moment.” said the selection panel chairman Minhajul Abedin said in a statement reported The Indian Express.
Further Fit-again spinner Mehidy Hasan and pace duo Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed returned to the 16-man squad. Soumya Sarkar and fast bowlers Rubel Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain also missed out from the side who suffered an innings defeat in the Rawalpindi Test. Dhaka hosts the first Test and Zimbabwe will also play three one-day and two Twenty20 Internationals.
Bangladesh Test squad: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohd Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali.
